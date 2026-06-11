Arsenal and Chelsea are battling over a deal to sign Dani Olmo from Barcelona this summer, according to Fichajes.

Olmo began his career in Barcelona’s renowned La Masia academy, where he developed to the U16 level before joining Dinamo Zagreb’s academy in 2014.

It was with the 26-time Croatian champions that he made his mark, providing 62 goal contributions, winning player of the year twice while playing a significant role in the club’s achievements, including five Croatian league titles and three Croatian cups.

Those performances drew significant interest before Leipzig won the race to sign him in 2020. He had another outstanding spell, winning two German cups.

The 28-year-old signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2028 and, as was the case at his previous clubs, has enjoyed a successful, trophy-laden spell in Spain so far.

In the recently concluded campaign, Olmo netted eight goals and provided ten assists across all competitions as the Catalan giants won LaLiga and the Supercopa de España.

Now, according to Fichajes, Arsenal and Chelsea are in a battle over a deal to sign Olmo from Barcelona this summer.

Battle

For the Gunners, the report adds that the Premier League champions have the most concrete interest in the 28-year-old, having identified him as a perfect fit to bring creativity and one-on-one ability to Mikel Arteta’s frontline.

It appears Arsenal are already accelerating efforts to sign the versatile attacking midfielder, as the Spanish outlet adds that the north London club have made contact with Barcelona over Olmo’s potential transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

On the other hand, Chelsea are looking to add more proven players to their squad following the arrival of Xabi Alonso, and they have identified Olmo as a good profile for that role, according to the report.

In a boost to the London giants, Fichajes claims that Barcelona are open to the Spanish international’s departure this summer if they receive offers around £60m.

Olmo would undoubtedly be a shrewd addition to either Chelsea or Arsenal’s attack. His ability to play across the frontline could hand either Mikel Arteta or Alonso a versatile player who can create, score, and work relentlessly off the ball.

With Barcelona reportedly open to his departure, it’ll be interesting to see which side of the London divide the Spaniard would end up on should either club agree to meet the Catalan’s valuation.