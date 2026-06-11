Tottenham ‘primed to make a move’ to sign James Trafford

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘primed to make a move’ to sign Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, as per TEAMtalk.

After being impressed by the 23-year-old’s performances for Burnley, the Citizens decided to bring Trafford, who is a product of the Manchester club’s youth system, back last summer. However, he mainly featured in the domestic cup competitions last term as Gianluigi Donnarumma was the first-choice shot-stopper.

Still, the Englishman helped his side win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. He has even secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team for this summer’s World Cup.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that, having struggled to find regular game time at the Etihad Stadium, Trafford might be open to leaving during this offseason, and Tottenham are keen on him.

Since joining the Lilywhites in 2023, Guglielmo Vicario has been the first-choice goalkeeper. However, he is likely to leave this summer, with Inter Milan and Juventus showing an interest in him.

Antonin Kinsky played the final few games of last campaign and helped Spurs survive relegation. However, Roberto De Zerbi doesn’t see him as the long-term first-choice shot-stopper. The Italian boss feels Trafford would be an ideal option to play in his possession-based system.

The report state that Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Leeds United are also interested in him. But Tottenham are ‘primed to make a move’ to seal the deal by defeating other clubs in this race.

Trafford to Tottenham

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2030, Man City are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave and want more than £40m.

Trafford, standing at 6ft 6in tall, is good in the air, efficient in stopping penalties, comfortable playing out from the back, is an excellent shot-stopper, and can play the sweeper-keeper role.

He is a highly talented player and isn’t a finished article yet. So, the Man City star would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in this transfer window.