Arsenal lodge enquiry over the signing of Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz

Arsenal are interested in signing a left winger during the summer transfer window to revamp their squad prior to the start of next season, and a number of signings have already been linked with the Gunners.

The Athletic has reported that Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz has emerged as a potential signing for Arsenal and the club already lodged an enquiry with the Bianconeri over his potential transfer.

Juve knocked back the approach, however, as they plan on holding onto the Turkish international for the longer run, which has now prompted Arsenal to consider their alternatives for the left flank.

Yildiz move may be possible later in the summer

Kenan Yildiz remains firmly in Juventus’ plans but with no Champions League football for the Bianconeri next season and tight finances as well, the player could be deemed transferable towards the end of the transfer window.

With that in mind, the Serie A giants would also hope the player does well at the World Cup with Turkey, which would not only drive his price up but attract interest from a number of other clubs.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, Yildiz would be a terrific signing for them. His exceptional dribbling, pace, chance creation and finish make him exactly what Mikel Arteta is after, whereas the 21-year-old also has age on his side.

Yildiz is valued at £65 million on Transfermarkt but might cost significantly higher after scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in all competitions for Juventus in 2025/26.