Tottenham battling with Arsenal & Chelsea to sign Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Chelsea over a deal to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, as per the Daily Mail.

The Lilywhites currently have Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel as options to deploy in the left flank. Moreover, Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani can provide cover in this position if needed.

However, Spurs are reportedly unlikely to make Kolo Muani’s loan deal permanent, while the Brazilian might be sold this summer as he is set to enter the final year of his current contract.

On the other hand, Odobert has sustained a serious knee injury and is set to remain sidelined for several months. Tel, meanwhile, is still very young and needs time to develop.

So, it appears Tottenham are exploring the possibility of reinforcing the left flank this summer. The Daily Mail report that Spurs are interested in Rashford and could make a concrete approach to seal the deal over the coming weeks.

The 28-year-old joined Barcelona on loan last summer and showcased his qualities. However, Hansi Flick’s side have decided not to sign him permanently by triggering his £26m buy option.

The Blaugrana were only willing to pay £13m, but Man Utd have decided not to accept that. Michael Carrick’s side are open to cashing-in on him and are hoping that the player has a fruitful World Cup with England, which will boost his value.

Battle

The report state that apart from Tottenham, Arsenal and Aston Villa are also interested in Rashford. Moreover, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea may also make a move to secure his services.

It has been widely suggested that the Gunners are keen on signing a new left-winger following Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard’s inconsistent performances last term.

On the other hand, Chelsea decided to bolster the flanks by purchasing Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens last summer. However, Garnacho displayed poor performances in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge; as a result, speculation surrounding his future has emerged in recent weeks.

Gittens, meanwhile, struggled with fitness problems last term. So, it appears the Blues are considering signing a new wide forward.

Rashford is a Premier League-proven player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Chelsea, or Tottenham should any of those clubs purchase him.