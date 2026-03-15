Man Utd confident of signing Elliot Anderson



Manchester United are confident of prising Elliot Anderson away from Nottingham Forest despite competition from rivals Manchester City this summer, as per ESPN.

The Red Devils are expected to sign a new holding midfielder during the next transfer window, having already confirmed Casemiro’s exit. The Brazilian will depart when his contract expires on June 30.

ESPN claim that Anderson is the ‘top target’ to replace the 34-year-old, and United have the belief that the Englishman would choose them despite concrete interest coming from Pep Guardiola’s side.

Top-class

Anderson has developed into a top-class midfielder during his time at City Ground. Despite the constant change of managers, he has evolved into one of the best performers for the Tricky Trees.

His progress has already been rewarded with a regular berth in the England national side by head coach Thomas Tuchel. He is expected to partner Declan Rice in midfield at the World Cup this summer.

Anderson may want to sort out his club future before the global tournament, and The Mirror have reported that he could be signed for a package of £75 million at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Man United and Man City are vying for his services, but the Red Devils could be a lucrative destination for Anderson if they can guarantee him Champions League football for the 2026/27 season.

Anderson would be assured a starting berth with Casemiro’s exit from the Manchester giants, given Manuel Ugarte has been playing only as a backup and could be sold too in the next transfer window.

At Man City, he would face competition from Rodri and Nico Gonzalez and may not be a regular starter. This should put United in an advantageous position in the pursuit of the 23-year-old.

Anderson would be a fascinating signing for the Red Devils. He has been brilliant in the league this season, managing 8 recoveries and 3 tackles per game, while also winning 8 duels on average.

He has a tremendous work rate and can pick out quality forward passes too. He would be a fabulous upgrade for Man United in the no.6 position if they were to land his services ahead of Man City.