Man Utd open talks to sign Bournemouth’s Alex Scott

Manchester United have reportedly made contact to sign AFC Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, as per The Athletic.

The engine room have been a problematic position for the Red Devils for a long time, and after being appointed as the new manager, Michael Carrick is prioritising addressing this issue.

United currently have Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, and Manuel Ugarte as options to deploy in the deeper midfield roles. Moreover, Mason Mount can provide cover in this position if needed, although he is a No.10 by trait.

Mainoo was set to enter the final year of his current contract, but has decided to extend his stay at his boyhood club by signing a fresh term until 2031.

However, Casemiro is set to leave as a free agent at the end of this month despite showcasing his productivity this season. On the other hand, Man Utd are said to be open to cashing-in on Ugarte following his struggles to break into Carrick’s starting line-up.

It has been suggested that United are considering purchasing at least two midfielders and could even buy another one if they eventually manage to cash-in on Ugarte.

A plethora of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Atalanta star Ederson reportedly close to joining Carrick’s side. However, The Athletic report that Man Utd are also interested in Scott, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Scott to Man Utd

With the 22-year-old’s existing deal set to run until 2028, Bournemouth are keen on keeping hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term. They have even held talks with the player’s representatives over a new deal.

However, the player is highly unlikely to prolong his stay at Vitality Stadium. So, the Cherries might be open to cashing-in on him this summer to make the most profit out of his departure, and Man Utd have held talks to enquire about the details of signing him.

Scott is a technically gifted box-to-box midfielder by trait, but is also efficient in the defensive midfield position. He has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League this season.

So, the Englishman, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service during this offseason.