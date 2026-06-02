Arsenal ready to pay £52 million to sign Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo in the summer

Arsenal fell short in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain last weekend, but the 2025/26 season was a memorable campaign for them nevertheless with a first Premier League triumph in two decades.

Following his success at securing the elusive trophy, Mikel Arteta is expected to bolster his squad during the summer transfer window and several new faces are likely to arrive at the Emirates Stadium.

Spanish source Fichajes has reported that Arsenal are keen on signing Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo and would be willing to pay £52 million to secure the former RB Leipzig star’s services in order to add more depth in the number 10 position.

Martin Odegaard was particularly disappointing in the Champions League final and had a generally substandard campaign, and with his fitness proving to be an issue over the last several months, the Gunners require a more reliable attacking midfielder.

Olmo move remains possible

Dani Olmo was vital for Barcelona in 2025/26 with eight goals and 10 assists in all competitions, but with the Blaugrana struggling for funds and also wanting to sign Julian Alvarez, they may be willing to let the Spanish international depart.

With that said, Arsenal’s offer is likely to prove good enough to seal a move for the 28-year-old in the summer and he guarantees being a brilliant signing for Mikel Arteta’s system as well as a worthy option to compete with Martin Odegaard.

Olmo has excellent vision, helping him make incisive and direct passes into the final third to break down low blocks, whereas his dribbling, close control and ability to be a goal threat from distance and with late runs in the box mean he has a complete profile.

Given that he is excellent in possession and also has age on his side, all things point towards Arsenal’s potential investment in Olmo bearing fruit.