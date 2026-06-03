Liverpool now eyeing swoop to sign Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Liverpool are closely monitoring Lille centre-forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo ahead of a possible move to Anfield this summer, according to Footmercato.

Though Fernandez-Pardo began his footballing journey at Lille’s academy, he spent most of his early football education in Belgium with KAA Gent. He regularly featured at youth level, representing the U18s, U21s, and Jong Gent sides, making 38 appearances.

His senior breakthrough arrived on March 9, 2023, when he came off the bench in the 85th minute during a 1-1 UEFA Europa Conference League draw against İstanbul Başakşehir, marking his first-team debut for the Buffalo’s.

He later added 27 more appearances for the Belgian side before returning to Lille in the summer of 2024, where he has since made a strong impression.

In the recently concluded campaign, he emerged as a key attacking figure for Les Dogues, contributing 15 goal involvements across all competitions and playing a decisive role in their qualification for the UEFA Champions League after finishing fourth at the end of the season.

Now, according to Footmercato, Fernandez-Pardo’s meteoric rise has piqued the interest of several clubs across Europe.

One of the clubs looking to sign the centre-forward is Liverpool, as per the report, which claims the Reds have shown interest in the 21-year-old this summer.

The report adds that the Merseyside giants have been keeping tabs on Fernandez-Pardo ahead of a potential summer move to reinforce their attack next season.

Exciting forward

Amid keen interest from the 2024-25 Premier League champions, Footmercato reports that Lille are not open to the Belgian international’s departure and will only consider his sale if they receive a £60m offer.

However, Liverpool will have to battle Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the 6ft 2in forward, according to the French outlet.

After a disappointing title defence in which they finished fifth, the Reds are set to undergo a major squad overhaul, with several positions to be reinforced.

Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson, who have reached an agreement to join Tottenham Hotspur, are all set to depart following the expiration of their contracts, while Alisson is also reportedly undecided about his future at the club.

The dugout is not left out, as former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is set to take the reins, according to reports, following the departure of Arne Slot.

Fernandez-Pardo would be a solid addition to Liverpool’s frontline and could hand Iraola his own version of Evanilson, who provided 21 goal contributions in two seasons for the Basque boss.