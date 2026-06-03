Liverpool make move to sign Frankfurt’s Jean-Matteo Bahoya

Liverpool have reportedly made a move to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Jean-Matteo Bahoya, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s departure, the Reds decided to appoint Arne Slot as the new manager in 2024. The Dutch boss enjoyed a promising debut campaign, helping his side win the Premier League title.

The Merseyside club even splashed a huge amount of money last summer to help Slot continue challenging on all fronts this campaign.

However, Liverpool displayed below-average performances, finishing fifth in the Premier League with 60 points from 38 matches. Moreover, they have ended the season without any silverware.

As a result, the Reds have decided to part ways with Slot, and Andoni Iraola is reportedly close to becoming the new manager. The Spaniard showcased his tactical nous at AFC Bournemouth over the last few years, helping them qualify for next season’s Europa League.

It appears Iraola is keen on upgrading Liverpool’s flanks this summer as Cody Gakpo has displayed inconsistent performances this season, while Mohamed Salah is set to leave for free.

Moreover, Federico Chiesa has struggled to find regular game time over the last two seasons, while Rio Ngumoha is still very young and needs time to develop.

Bahoya to Liverpool

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool have earmarked Bahoya as the top target after being impressed by his performances this season, making eight goal contributions across all competitions.

The Merseyside club have already started negotiating with Frankfurt and the player’s representatives to finalise the operation. The German side want around £35m to let him leave with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Bahoya is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. Since moving to Deutsche Bank Park from French side, Angers, in 2024, the 20-year-old has been featuring as a rotational option.

So, there is a question mark whether he is ready enough to help Liverpool achieve their lofty ambitions. Nevertheless, he is a talented player and possesses high potential.

Therefore, Bahoya might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future should they eventually opt to secure his service in this transfer window.