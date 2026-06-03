Arsenal leading Barcelona in attempt to sign Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez

Arsenal are expected to follow up on a triumphant Premier League campaign with a busy transfer window, and offensive reinforcements are likely to be a top priority with a number of forwards potentially departing the club as well.

Caught Offside has reported that Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez remains the Gunners’ top priority and they are believed to be in an advantageous position to get a deal over the line for the Argentine international.

Barcelona maintain a strong interest in him but Atletico are inclined against selling Alvarez to their La Liga rivals, while also refuting their pursuit of the 26-year-old in a series of social media posts, thus bolstering Arsenal’s chances of acquiring him.

The World Cup winner wants to leave Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window and has been slapped with a £130 million price tag, although his employers could enter into meaningful negotiations with Arsenal for a more reasonable transfer fee.

Alvarez a top signing for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s interest in Julian Alvarez comes as no surprise. The former Manchester City ace would be a terrific signing for the Gunners, who have a massive room for improvement in their offensive department in spite of a successful campaign.

Julian Alvarez can play as a left winger as well as a centre forward. His dribbling, off the ball movement and finishing make him a goal threat, which he has already demonstrated with 20 goals and nine assists in all competitions last season for Atletico Madrid.

Defensively, he works hard to press the opponent’s goalkeeper and backline while also tracking back to win possession, so all things point towards him being a great fit in Arteta’s system whether that is as a left winger or centre forward.

It will be interesting to see how much Atletico quote Arsenal as an asking price for Alvarez given that Barcelona have reportedly been referred to a £130 million figure but the player’s Transfermarkt valuation is a more reasonable £80 million.