Man Utd battling with Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Svensson

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Liverpool over a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund star Daniel Svensson, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils currently have Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu as options to deploy in the left-back position. Moreover, Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot can provide cover in this position if needed, even though they are right-backs by trait.

However, Dorgu has displayed his best as a left-winger, while Shaw has had fitness problems over the years. So, it appears Michael Carrick is looking to add depth to this position after securing Champions League football.

Fichajes state that Man Utd have expressed their interest in Svensson after monitoring his development closely and could make a concrete approach during the offseason.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Dortmund aren’t in any rush to sell him and have slapped a £35m price tag on his head. United are prepared to seal the deal by matching the asking price.

However, purchasing the Swedish international won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as Arsenal and Liverpool have also registered their interest in him, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Arsenal currently have Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapié, and Myles Lewis-Skelly as options to deploy in the left-back position. So, they don’t need to add further depth to this position unless anyone leaves.

Battle

On the other hand, Liverpool currently have Andy Robertson and Milos Kerkez as options to deploy in the left-back position. However, Robertson is set to leave for free this summer following a successful time over the last decade.

Svensson is a left-footed left-back by trait but is also efficient in the RWB position. He has shown glimpses of his qualities this season, making six goal contributions and keeping 12 clean sheets across all competitions.

Moreover, he has helped his side finish second in the Bundesliga. After proving his worth in club football, Svensson has secured his place in the Sweden national team.

He is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Man Utd, or Liverpool should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service during the offseason.