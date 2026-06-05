Man Utd preparing offer to sign Mateus Fernandes



According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Manchester United are preparing to submit an offer for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes after securing the signature of Ederson.

The Red Devils recently reached an agreement to land Atalanta midfielder Ederson for £35 million upfront, and the Brazilian is expected to join the club next month, subject to a successful medical.

It is widely known that Man United are eyeing a second midfielder and Longari claims that the Red Devils are ‘preparing’ an offer for Fernandes, which could be submitted in the next few days.

Huge talent

Fernandes was one of the Hammers’ standout performers during the recent Premier League campaign. West Ham were unable to beat the drop on the final matchday, but the young midfielder had a good individual season.

The Sporting Lisbon graduate completed 87% of his passes with 5.5 duels won. He also won close to 3 tackles on average with 5 recoveries. Fernandes was a shining light for the Hammers, operating as a central or holding midfielder.

United may see him as a competitor for both positions if he were to join them. The club are set to lose the services of Casemiro on a free transfer next month, while there is much talk that Manuel Ugarte could be sold as well.

Fernandes could compete with Ederson for the no.6 role at United next campaign, and may have an edge over the Brazilian star, considering he has spent two seasons in the division and has proved his credentials effectively.

The big question mark is whether United can persuade West Ham into a summer deal. The Times cite that they value the Portuguese at around £40 million, while the Hammers are standing firm on their £80 million price tag.

West Ham’s relegation means that they may need to recoup significant funds from player sales to offset losses. They have already reported nine-figure losses for 2024/25 and something similar is expected for 2025/26 as well.

United are unlikely to make a huge outlay of £80m for Fernandes’ signature, but a deal could be on if a middle ground is reached. Fernandes is a huge talent and has traits similar to Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha. He could become as good as his compatriot.