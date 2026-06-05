Man Utd ‘seriously pushing’ to sign Bazoumana Toure

Manchester United are ‘seriously pushing’ to sign TSG Hoffenheim forward Bazoumans Toure, as per a recent report.

After moving to PreZero Arena from Swedish side Hammarby last year, the 20-year-old enjoyed a promising campaign this term, scoring five goals and registering nine assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances.

He has even helped his side qualify for next season’s Europa League. After proving his worth in the German top-flight, Toure has secured his place in the Ivory Coast squad for this summer’s World Cup.

The youngster helped his country beat France 2-1 in a friendly match in midweek, marking Ivory Coast’s first-ever victory over Les Bleus.

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Man Utd are looking to add young, dynamic talents to their squad this summer and have identified Toure as a serious option due to his speed, vision, and creativity.

Newcastle United are also interested in the 20-year-old, but United are ‘seriously pushing’ to seal the deal by defeating the Tyneside club in this race.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Hoffenheim aren’t in any rush to part ways with him. He is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, and the German side want a club record fee to sell him.

Toure to Man Utd

Toure is a left-footed left-winger by trait but can provide on the opposite side if needed. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers, and also works hard without possession.

However, the African is still very young and hasn’t developed physically yet. So, there is a question mark whether he is ready enough to flourish in a physical league like the Premier League.

Man Utd currently have Matheus Cunha as the only option to deploy on the left flank, but he isn’t a natural winger. Michael Carrick used Patrick Dorgu to support the Brazilian this season, but he is a left-back by trait. So, United could do with signing a new left-winger.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually opt to secure Toure’s service in this summer transfer window.