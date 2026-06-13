Tottenham Hotspur linked with ambitious move for Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy

Tottenham Hotspur were not able to rely on Dominic Solanke or Richarlison for the entirety of last season as both struggled with fitness issues, and therefore, Roberto De Zerbi is expected to acquire a new striker in the summer transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund marksman Borussia Dortmund was linked with a move to Tottenham some time back but with the club focused on overcoming their relegation battle, there were no inroads made over their interest in him.

Over the recent past, it emerged that Serhou Guirassy was close to moving to Turkey but as per Caught Offside, his agent has rubbished the rumours while saying that the 30-year-old is still evaluating options regarding his future.

Consequently, Tottenham remain in the hunt for Guirassy’s purchase this summer and could commence talks to sign the £27 million-rated forward sooner rather than later as De Zerbi prepares for his first full season in charge of the club.

Guirassy well-suited for the PL

Serhou Guirassy scored 22 goals and provided six assists in all competitions last season. With his experience and price tag, he promises to be a superb signing for Tottenham Hotspur in the medium term.

The Guinean international has an imposing presence in the box, thanks to his strong physique, intelligent positioning and aerial prowess. His hold-up play on the edge of the box makes him a well-rounded number nine.

It remains to be seen if Guirassy is prepared to join Tottenham this summer, however, considering that they are not playing in the Champions League next season, although they can offer him a better salary than Borussia Dortmund.