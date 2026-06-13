Liverpool keen on signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni

Liverpool appointed Andoni Iraola as Arne Slot’s successor earlier this month and are expected to kickstart business for the summer transfer window sooner rather than later with a major squad rebuild expected prior to the start of next season.

Fichajes has reported that Inter Milan centre back Alessandro Bastoni is a top target for the Reds, who are keen on revamping their defence considering Virgil van Dijk’s age and Ibrahima Konate’s departure as a free agent.

With Giovanni Leoni injured and Joe Gomez the only other option available in the heart of the backline in the first team, Bastoni’s experience and sky-high qualities will make him an immediate start at Anfield, thus justifying Liverpool’s interest.

Inter Milan are expected to seek £60 million for the Italian international’s services and Liverpool might be willing to pay the asking price to materialise their interest in one of the world’s best players in his position since the last several seasons.

Bastoni an ideal long-term replacement for Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has another year left on his contract at Liverpool, and while he has been in fairly decent form over the last 12 months, there has been a noticeable drop compared to the standard the Dutchman set for himself.

Alessandro Bastoni is not only a reliable partner for him in central defence for next summer but with his all-round attributes in defence and in possession, the 28-year-old promises to be a worthy long-term replacement as well for the Reds’ skipper.

Bastoni is excellent with the ball at his feet and is capable of producing line-breaking passes and diagonal balls accurately, whilst his reading of the game, accurate intercepting and tackling, as well as strong aerial prowess make him a world-class player.

With Bastoni’s Italy not playing in the World Cup, it will be interesting to see when Liverpool look to materialise their interest in him considering Andoni Iraola would want one of his most important prospective signings available for pre-season.