Liverpool
Liverpool keen on signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni
Liverpool appointed Andoni Iraola as Arne Slot’s successor earlier this month and are expected to kickstart business for the summer transfer window sooner rather than later with a major squad rebuild expected prior to the start of next season.
Fichajes has reported that Inter Milan centre back Alessandro Bastoni is a top target for the Reds, who are keen on revamping their defence considering Virgil van Dijk’s age and Ibrahima Konate’s departure as a free agent.
With Giovanni Leoni injured and Joe Gomez the only other option available in the heart of the backline in the first team, Bastoni’s experience and sky-high qualities will make him an immediate start at Anfield, thus justifying Liverpool’s interest.
Inter Milan are expected to seek £60 million for the Italian international’s services and Liverpool might be willing to pay the asking price to materialise their interest in one of the world’s best players in his position since the last several seasons.
Bastoni an ideal long-term replacement for Van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk has another year left on his contract at Liverpool, and while he has been in fairly decent form over the last 12 months, there has been a noticeable drop compared to the standard the Dutchman set for himself.
Alessandro Bastoni is not only a reliable partner for him in central defence for next summer but with his all-round attributes in defence and in possession, the 28-year-old promises to be a worthy long-term replacement as well for the Reds’ skipper.
Bastoni is excellent with the ball at his feet and is capable of producing line-breaking passes and diagonal balls accurately, whilst his reading of the game, accurate intercepting and tackling, as well as strong aerial prowess make him a world-class player.
With Bastoni’s Italy not playing in the World Cup, it will be interesting to see when Liverpool look to materialise their interest in him considering Andoni Iraola would want one of his most important prospective signings available for pre-season.
Other News
-
Liverpool/ 17 seconds ago
Liverpool keen on signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni
Liverpool appointed Andoni Iraola as Arne Slot’s successor earlier this month and are expected...
-
Premier League/ 26 mins ago
Tottenham Hotspur linked with ambitious move for Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy
Tottenham Hotspur were not able to rely on Dominic Solanke or Richarlison for the...
-
Arsenal/ 46 mins ago
Man Utd battling with Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Williams
Manchester United are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Liverpool over a deal to sign...
-
Arsenal/ 1 hour ago
Arsenal and Liverpool on ‘high alert’ as Paris Saint-Germain are ready to sell Bradley Barcola
Arsenal and Liverpool are expected to sign a forward or two in the summer...
-
Premier League/ 1 hour ago
Tottenham ‘preparing a big bid’ to sign Cody Gakpo
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘preparing a big bid’ to sign Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo,...