Liverpool eye move to sign Chelsea star Levi Colwill

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Chelsea star Levi Colwill, as per Football Insider.

Having endured a dire campaign this season, the Reds are said to be looking to revamp the centre-back position. Arne Slot currently has Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, and Giovanni Leoni as options to deploy at the back.

However, Leoni has been sidelined throughout this season after sustaining a serious knee injury during his debut game. On the other hand, Konate’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of next month.

Van Dijk has been a talismanic figure for Liverpool since joining from Southampton, winning every possible major competition over the years. However, the 34-year-old has shown signs of decline this campaign, and his contract is set to run until next summer.

Gomez, meanwhile, has struggled with fitness problems in recent years and, like Van Dijk’s, his existing deal is set to run until the end of next campaign.

Liverpool signed Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais last winter, but it appears Arne Slot is looking to add further depth to the defence.

Now, Football Insider state that Liverpool are interested in signing Colwill and could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks. The Reds have long held an interest in the Englishman, having previously attempted to buy him.

Colwill to Liverpool

Although Colwill’s existing deal is set to run until 2029, Chelsea are willing to hand him a fresh term. However, negotiations haven’t started yet, and Liverpool are considering taking advantage of that.

Colwill, valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt, is a left-footed centre-back by trait but is also comfortable providing cover in the left-back position if needed.

He is quick, strong, good in the air, and extremely comfortable playing out from the back. Moreover, he reads the game well and is efficient in defensive contributions.

As Van Dijk has reached the twilight of his career, Liverpool need a long-term replacement for him. Colwill is a talented player and isn’t a finished article yet.

After returning from his lengthy knee issue, he has shown glimpses of his qualities in recent matches. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him.