Tottenham in advanced talks to sign Marcos Senesi

Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi on a free transfer next summer, as per David Ornstein.

The North London club are having a season to forget, currently sitting in 18th place with just 30 points, two less than West Ham United, who climbed out of the relegation zone for the first time since December following their emphatic 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tottenham have now gone four months without securing a Premier League victory, and their defeat to Sunderland on Sunday marked their 16th loss in 32 matches this season, leaving them facing a genuine threat of relegation for the first time since 1977.

Amid their poor form, there’s growing optimism about their top-flight status, as they’ve been planning summer arrivals for next season.

In recent days, Football Talk has relayed reports from authority sources revealing Spurs’ interest in Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen, and Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi, claiming the North London club are making the ‘strongest push’ to sign him.

It appears Roberto De Zerbi’s side is accelerating efforts to wrap up a deal, as David Ornstein, in a new report, claims that Tottenham are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Senesi on a free transfer from Bournemouth next summer.

Senesi to Tottenham

However, despite leading other interested clubs in the race for the 6ft 1in centre-back, the reputable transfer expert reports that an agreement with Bournemouth has not been reached, and the deal now largely hinges on their survival status at the end of the season.

Although Tottenham are well-stocked at centre-back with the likes of Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin, incessant injuries to their first-team regulars have seen them depleted for most of the season, with their captain Romero recently ruled out for the rest of the season with a high-grade partial tear of his medial cruciate ligament.

The 27-year-old is also reportedly drawing keen interest ahead of next summer, with speculations swirling that this could be his last season at the club.

Romanian centre-back Dragusin is also facing an uncertain future at the club, having played only 580 minutes of football in all competitions this season.

Senesi would be a sensible option to step in should any of their current options depart, as he possesses the on-ball qualities and defensive solidity to thrive under De Zerbi’s system.