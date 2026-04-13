Tottenham showing ‘strong interest’ in Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen

Tottenham Hotspur are showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, according to TEAMtalk.

Throughout the campaign, Guglielmo Vicario’s performances have been inconsistent — combining outstanding saves with costly errors, many of which have been attributed to his relative inexperience.

In contrast, deputy Kinský has had minimal involvement, making just a single Premier League appearance in Sunday’s 1–0 defeat to Sunderland, along with only three outings in other competitions, including a disappointing UEFA Champions League fixture against Atlético Madrid, where he was substituted in the first half.

Amid declining results and underwhelming displays, the North London side have begun assessing potential reinforcements across the squad, with the goalkeeping department among the areas under review.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham have expressed a ‘strong interest’ in signing Verbruggen when the summer transfer window opens.

The report adds that the club’s keenness to sign the Belgium international have been intensified following the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi.

However, the North London club face stern competition for Verbruggen’s signature, as European giants Bayern Munich, as well as Inter Milan, who are also keeping tabs on Spurs’ Guglielmo Vicario, have also expressed interest in the 6ft 4in shotstopper, according to the report.

While the goalkeeper has just two years left on his contract, Brighton have proved tough negotiators and are expected to demand a fee well above his £34m Transfermarkt valuation.

Goalkeeping revamp

De Zerbi started Kinsky in his first game in charge as Tottenham boss, but the Czech international had little to blame for Nordi Mukiele’s deflected strike.

It has now been 105 days since Spurs last secured a Premier League victory, and following this latest setback — their 16th defeat in 32 league outings this season — the situation remains unchanged, with the club facing a serious and growing threat of relegation to the second tier for the first time since the mid-1970s.

Following West Ham United’s 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, Spurs have now fully entered the relegation zone.

They now sit in 18th place on 30 points, two less than 16th-place Hammers, who are out of the relegation zone for the first time since December.

Tottenham’s run of 14 matches without a win at the start of 2026 in the Premier League is only surpassed by three sides in the competition’s history — Derby County in 2008 (18), Sunderland in 2003 (17), and Swindon Town in 1993 (15) — with all three teams going on to suffer relegation in those respective seasons.