Tottenham making ‘strongest push’ to sign Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur are making the ‘strongest push’ in the race to sign Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi on a free transfer next summer, according to Argentine outlet Ole.

Senesi first came to the limelight in his home country while on the books of Argentine side San Lorenzo. He featured in 72 games for the club before first moving to Europe to join Feyenoord in 2019.

After impressing for the Dutch side, where he played in 116 games across all competitions, Bournemouth secured a move for him on a four-year deal, and he has been a mainstay in the team since his arrival.

In the ongoing campaign, the 6ft 1in centre-back has been an ever-present figure in the backline for Andoni Iraola’s side, featuring in 31 of the Cherries’ 32 Premier League games and playing a key role in solidifying the team’s defence, which has not lost any of their last 12 games.

However, the Argentine reportedly has a mutual agreement with Bournemouth to depart the Vitality Stadium as a free agent at the end of the season, making him a subject of keen interest next summer.

Now, according to Argentine starlet Ole, several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, have made enquiries about signing Senesi as a free agent in the summer.

Tottenham keen on Senesi

Among the interested clubs, the report adds that the North London club are showing the most concrete interest in making a swoop for the 28-year-old when the transfer window opens.

However, the possibility of a deal largely hinges on their relegation status at the end of the season, with other clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Barcelona, and Juventus, also in the race, according to the report.

Having made over 120 Premier League appearances, Senesi would be a logical addition to Tottenham’s backline should they avoid relegation.

This season, the Argentine international has stood out as one of the league’s most progressive distributors, completing 150 progressive passes, leading all central defenders with 263 attempted long balls, completing 153 of them, and generating 21 chances for teammates.

From a defensive standpoint, Senesi has recorded 154 ground duels won, alongside 50 tackles, 47 interceptions, 123 recoveries, and 220 clearances, with his overall defensive output for the Cherries reaching 354.

With Tottenham captain Cristian Romero rumoured to depart, Senesi would bring much-needed stability and leadership to the club’s backline if he joins.

However, they will need to survive relegation, as the Argentine will certainly consider playing in the top flight next season.