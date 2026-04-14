Tottenham captain Cristian Romero ruled out of the season

Tottenham Hotspur’s centre-back is set to miss the rest of the campaign after suffering an injury in the 1-0 loss to Sunderland on Sunday, as per Sami Mokbel.

A torrid campaign for Tottenham has been further compounded by a succession of major injury setbacks, with Cristian Romero becoming the latest concern for the manager.

The Argentina international was left in visible distress at the Stadium of Light, departing the pitch in tears after coming off worse in a second-half collision with goalkeeper Antonín Kinský.

That moment unfolded in the 70th minute when, following contact from Brobbey, Romero clashed with his goalkeeper and immediately clutched his knee in discomfort, leaving the defender clearly shaken as he went down.

Action was halted for several minutes while both players received medical attention, with Kinský stepping in for the unavailable Guglielmo Vicario, who eventually continued despite sustaining a head cut. Romero, however, could not carry on.

Unable to push through the pain, he walked off the pitch in an emotional state before being replaced by Kevin Danso, an indication that the injury may be a serious one.

At full-time, Roberto De Zerbi acknowledged that Romero may have sustained a knee injury. However, he was unable to provide any clear update on the situation so soon after the final whistle.

Blow

He said, ‘Maybe yes [it is a knee injury], but I don’t want to say anything until we know more.’

‘We don’t know yet [the extent of the injury].

‘We have to see in the next few days. I hope it’s not an important problem because he’s a crucial player for us.

However, in a new update from the BBC’s Sami Mokbel, the 27-year-old is set to miss at least eight weeks after undergoing scans.

The injury is described as a high-grade partial tear of his medial cruciate ligament, ruling him out for the remainder of Spurs’ final six fixtures and raising uncertainty about his World Cup chances with Argentina.

Amid strong interest from Atletico Madrid, the centre-back had been expected to depart last summer, only for a dramatic reversal to see him commit to a new deal and take on the captaincy.

Now, with Tottenham facing a genuine and growing danger of relegation from the Premier League, Romero is likely to draw fresh transfer attention once the World Cup concludes.