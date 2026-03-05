Man Utd and Arsenal battling to sign Hertha Berlin star Kennet Eichhorn

Manchester United and Arsenal are battling over a deal to sign Hertha Berlin’s highly rated defensive midfielder Kennet Eichhorn, according to Christian Falk, as relayed by CF Bayern Insider.

Eichhorn, valued at £17m by Transfermarkt, became the youngest player in history to feature in Germany’s second division when he appeared against Karlsruher SC in August at 16 years and 14 days old, surpassing the previous record set by Efe-Kaan Sihlaroglu.

Former Borussia Dortmund prodigy Youssoufa Moukoko — who made his Bundesliga debut just one day after his 16th birthday — still holds the overall record as the youngest player to appear across Germany’s top two divisions.

A little over a month after his league debut, the defensive midfielder set another milestone by becoming the youngest player to start a Bundesliga 2 match when Stefan Leitl named him in the lineup against Hannover 96 on matchday 5. He has retained his place in the side ever since.

Eichhorn has made 12 appearances in Bundesliga 2 this season, starting 10 of those matches. He has also been included in the starting XI twice in the DFB-Pokal.

Now, according to Christian Falk via CF Bayern Insider, Eichhorn’s performances have attracted keen interest from Arsenal and Man Utd ahead of next summer, while Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich also hold a ‘concrete interest’ in the youngster.

United face Eichhorn battle

For Arsenal, the report adds that the North Londoners are looking to sign some of the best promising prospects, and the 16-year-old is now among their targets.

On the other hand, United are planning a midfield overhaul amid uncertainties surrounding Manuel Ugarte’s and Bruno Fernandes’ futures as well as Casemiro’s departure, with the German midfielder now eyed to reinforce the position, according to the journalist.

Developing and utilising young emerging talents has always been part of United’s philosophy.

That strategy has continued under the new INEOS-led ownership, with recruits such as Sekou Kone, Diego Leon, and, more recently, Cristian Orozco bolstering the academy setup — and Eichhorn is now the latest prospect under observation.

Standing at 6ft 1in, the 16-year-old primarily operates in deeper midfield roles, combining an expansive passing range with the composure to control tempo. His physical profile also suggests he could adapt well to the demands of the Premier League.

When deciding his next move, the teenager is likely to weigh up pathways to senior football, which may hand United an edge, as rival suitors are unlikely to offer immediate first-team assurances.