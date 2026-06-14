Tottenham lead race for Liverpool & Chelsea target Ordóñez

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘leading the race’ to beat Liverpool and Chelsea in the race to sign Club Brugge star Joel Ordóñez, as per Caught Offside.

Since moving to Jan Breydel Stadium from Independiente del Valle in 2023, the 22-year-old has enjoyed a successful time, winning a Belgian Pro League title and a couple of domestic cup competitions.

The youngster showcased his qualities last campaign as well, scoring four goals and keeping five clean sheets in 43 appearances across all competitions.

Having proven his worth in club football, Ordóñez has established himself as a key player for the Ecuadorian national team and is set to play a key role for his country in this World Cup.

Now, Caught Offside claim that following Ibrahima Konate’s departure as a free agent, Liverpool are planning to sign a new defender to replace the Frenchman and are ‘seriously considering’ making a move for Ordóñez.

Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Juventus have also been keeping a close eye on the player, but Tottenham are currently ‘leading the race’ to finalise the operation. Several Premier League clubs have scouted him on numerous occasions over the last few years.

Despite already signing Marcos Senesi as a free agent, Tottenham are keen on purchasing a new defender and have identified Jan Paul van Hecke as the primary target.

Battle

However, the Seagulls have been playing hardball to sell the Netherlands international. So, Tottenham have started exploring alternative options and have identified Ordóñez as a serious target.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Club Brugge are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in on him this summer and have slapped a £39m price tag on his head.

The South American is a 6ft 2in tall right-footed centre-back. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Ordóñez is a talented player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service by defeating Liverpool and Chelsea in this race.