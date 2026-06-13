Arsenal have serious interest in Baris Alper Yilmaz



According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Arsenal have their sights on landing Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners are poised to strengthen their left wing department this summer with the possibility of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli heading for the exit door in the coming weeks.

Journalist David Ornstein recently confirmed Arsenal’s interest in signing Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis and Fanatik cite that the Gunners are also keen on landing Yilmaz from Galatasaray.

There is ‘serious’ interest in the Turkish star and particularly from the Gunners. Arsenal could sign him for £43 million. The Turkish champions want to bring in Rafael Leao from AC Milan as his replacement for a lesser fee (£35m).

Unlikely deal

Arsenal have recently opened talks with Brugge for Tzolis. He had a stellar season in Belgium, contributing 22 goals and providing 29 assists in all competitions from the left side of Brugge’s frontline.

The former Norwich City man is a potent goalscorer and has the knack for creating big chances too. At 24, he is just entering the prime of his career and could be a good solution on the left flank for Arsenal.

The same can’t be said for Yilmaz. The 26-year-old primarily plays from the left, but his statistics are not that impressive. He managed 12 goals and 16 assists for Galatasaray in all competitions last term.

However, just 11 of those goal involvements were from the left wing. He was more effective as a striker or a right winger. Arsenal’s main priority for the summer remains on strengthening the left side of their attack.

Keeping that in mind, Arsenal are more likely to pursue a marquee signing after landing Tzolis. Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers would be a statement buy for the Gunners if they can strike a suitable deal.

Unai Emery’s side could demand more than £100m for the Englishman, but the Gunners have the funds and could be prepared to potentially break their transfer record to bring the 23-year-old to north London.

Rogers managed 26 goal contributions last campaign and has proved his credentials in the big matches. He would be a perfect starter on the left wing for the Gunners with Tzolis providing competition next term.