Liverpool lead race to sign Man Utd & Arsenal target Toure

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Manchester United and Arsenal target Bouzamana Toure, as per TEAMtalk.

The Reds are said to be considering revamping the flanks this summer as Mohamed Salah is set to leave for free. Moreover, Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa have been linked with a move away.

RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande is reportedly a key target for the Merseyside club, but the German side don’t want to let him leave, with his existing deal set to run until 2030. Furthermore, Paris Saint-Germain are keen on purchasing him.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are also interested in Toure after being impressed by his performances last term, making 14 goal contributions in the Bundesliga.

Man Utd are also firmly in the race to sign the Hoffenheim forward. Moreover, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal are interested in him.

However, Liverpool are currently the frontrunners in this race as they have taken the most decisive action by holding formal talks with the German side over this deal.

The 20-year-old joined Hoffenheim from Swedish side Hammarby in last year’s winter window and still has a contract until 2029. So, they aren’t in any rush to sell him and have slapped a £43m price tag on his head.

If Liverpool or any other club decide to purchase him by matching the asking price, he will become Hoffenheim’s record transfer.

Battle

Toure is a left-footed left-winger and has secured his place in the Ivory Coast national team for this World Cup, having proven his worth in the German top-flight.

It has been suggested that Man Utd are considering purchasing a new left-sided forward to support Matheus Cunha. On the other hand, Arsenal are contemplating bolstering the left flank despite winning the Premier League title last term.

Toure is a highly talented young player and possesses the potential to become a top-class forward. The African even has the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service by defeating the North London club and the Old Trafford club in this race.