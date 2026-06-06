Liverpool in pole position to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande this summer

Liverpool are set to rebuild their squad during the summer transfer window after announcing Andoni Iraola’s appointment as their head coach following Arne Slot’s exit last week.

While defensive signings are the major priority, the offensive department cannot be looked considering Mohamed Salah’s departure and the general lack of depth in the out-wide roles on both flanks.

David Ornstein has reported that Liverpool are close to a significant coup in the position having emerged as the ‘strongest’ contender to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the £80 million-rated youngster but the Reds have stolen a march on them, after his impressive campaign with the Bundesliga outfit.

Diomande signing comes with a huge risk

Yan Diomande has done an exceptional job at RB Leipzig with 13 goals and 10 goals in 2025/26, but whether the 21-year-old is worth the lofty price tag that his employers quote will be interesting to see.

Especially from a Liverpool perspective, it will be interesting to see if the Reds are prepared to place the trust of replacing one of their greatest players in a young and inexperienced star’s signing.

As good as his qualities may be, the pressure and physicality of the Premier League could get the better of him, and as a result, Liverpool’s strong pursuit of him over other, more seasoned names is a surprise.

It will be interesting to see how Andoni Iraola views the situation, although with his work with youngsters at Bournemouth, there is hope in believing he would get the best of Diomande.