Mikel Arteta makes Kenan Yildiz his ‘dream target’ this summer

Arsenal are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz this summer, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

Since making his breakthrough in 2023, Yildiz has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young prospects. After making the bench on several occasions, the forward netted his first-ever start in the 2–1 win over Frosinone in December 2023 and has not looked back since then.

He has since established himself as one of the team’s most influential players. Despite Juventus’ decline in form in recent seasons and the constant managerial turnovers, the 21-year-old has remained a regular in the starting lineup, a testament to his undeniable talent.

His performances in the recently concluded season earned him a 7.39 rating and a place in Sofascore’s team of the season after providing 17 goal contributions in the Serie A and 21 in all competitions.

One prominent aspect of his game is his versatility, which allows him to play in multiple positions across the frontline and attacking midfield, making him an appealing fit for Arsenal’s system.

As a result, Sacha Tavolieri reports that the Gunners’ boss Mikel Arteta considers Yildiz his ‘dream target’ to bolster his frontline next season.

‘Dream target’

The north Londoners are looking to sign a left winger this summer, and although a deal has not been advanced yet, the club have identified the 21-year-old as a viable option, according to the report.

Despite reports in recent days suggesting Juventus previously rebuffed their interest, it appears Arsenal remain poised to sign Yildiz, with Tavolieri adding that the Premier League winners are ‘ready to spend’ up to £86m to sign the Turkish international.

Former Manchester United centre-forward and 30-cap Italian international Giuseppe Rossi waxed lyrical about Yildiz’s talents, describing him as a ‘phenomenon’.

He said, ‘A super Yildiz. The Turk is a phenomenon and will be a Ballon d’Or winner in the future: he’s 20, but he plays like a 30-year-old with 100 Champions League appearances.’

Should an agreement be reached with Juventus, Yildiz could offer Arteta a reliable long-term solution on the left flank, forming what would be a formidable attacking trio alongside Viktor Gyokeres and Bukayo Saka.

His commitment and off-ball intensity further highlight his all-around qualities, making him a suitable fit for the manager’s system.