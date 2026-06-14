Man Utd battling with Arsenal & Tottenham for Gibbs-White

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to the City Ground from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the 26-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure.

After being impressed by his performances during the 2024/25 campaign, Spurs made an attempt to purchase him last summer. However, the Tricky Trees refused to let him leave.

Last season, Gibbs-White took his game to another level, scoring 18 goals and registering seven assists in 53 appearances across all competitions.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham remain keen on purchasing him, while Man Utd and Arsenal have expressed interest, impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Moreover, Manchester City, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich are all in this race. So, he isn’t short of potential suitors.

Although Gibbs-White is set to enter the final two years of his current contract, Nottingham Forest have no intention of letting him leave as they consider him a cornerstone of their long-term project.

Vitor Pereira’s side are preparing to sell Elliot Anderson this summer for a British record fee of around £130m, so they do not want to weaken their squad any further.

Battle

However, if they are eventually forced to cash in on Morgan Gibbs-White, they could demand an even higher fee than the one they are asking for Anderson.

Gibbs-White is an energetic, creative midfielder, but is also comfortable providing cover on the flanks. Furthermore, he can be deployed in the box-to-box role if needed.

He is quick, has an eye for long-range passing, can create opportunities for fellow attackers, and also works hard without possession.

Despite his impressive performances last term, Thomas Tuchel has not selected him for England’s World Cup squad, which is extremely unfortunate.

Nevertheless, he has proven his worth in the Premier League in recent years and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a great coup for Man Utd, Arsenal, or Tottenham should any of those clubs purchase him.

However, it is highly unlikely that Arsenal, Man Utd, or Tottenham will seal the deal if Nottingham Forest stay firm on their exorbitant valuation.