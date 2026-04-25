Man Utd join race to sign Ederson from Atalanta

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson next summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

After spending significantly to bolster their attack last summer, the midfield is set to take centre stage in the Red Devils’ transfer business next summer.

Casemiro has confirmed his departure at the end of the season, while Manu Ugarte faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after a series of underwhelming displays.

As a result, United have been linked with several midfielders in recent months, with Football Talk reporting links to Benfica’s Richard Rios, Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga, etc.

The latest name on their list is Ederson, who has been one of Serie A’s standout defensive midfielders since joining Atalanta on a modest fee from Salernitana in July 2022 and will now likely cost well more than his £34m Transfermarkt valuation.

The 26-year-old has been one of the brightest sparks in Atalanta’s difficult season, during which they currently sit in seventh place, 24 points behind first-place Inter Milan after 33 games.

Now, according to Schira, LaLiga side Atletico Madrid have agreed personal terms with Ederson on a contract until 2031.

However, it appears Man Utd are looking to steal a march on the Spanish club, as the Italian journalist reports that the 13-time Premier League winners have entered the race to sign the Brazilian midfielder next summer.

Ederson to United

While Ederson has been strongly tipped to join Atletico, Schira clarifies that the Rojiblancos have yet to reach any club-to-club agreement with Atalanta and that United have now formally shown their interest in the three-cap Brazil international.

United’s lack of quality midfield options was evident at the start of the season, when Bruno Fernandes occasionally played as a pivot.

While much of it can be attributed to a tactical setup — similar to Pep Guardiola’s use of Bernardo Silva in the latter stages of the season — Fernandes has shown he is far more influential when given the freedom to roam.

His defensive duties remain key, but having reliable cover in the middle would allow him to focus primarily on orchestrating the tempo, creating chances, and helping his team become a constant threat up front against opponents.

As such, with Casemiro leaving, the club need to find a Rodri-esque midfield profile that is defensively solid, can cover large spaces and is also efficient on the ball, making Ederson a good fit for that role.