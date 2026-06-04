Tottenham ‘determined’ to sign Man City forward Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘determined’ to sign Manchester City forward Savinho, as per TEAMtalk.

After helping the Lilywhites survive relegation on the final day, Roberto De Zerbi has already started strengthening the squad this summer to turn the situation around next term.

The Italian boss has prioritised revamping the defence, with Spurs close to signing Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers. Moreover, the North London club are interested in Brighton and Hove Albion star Jan Paul van Hecke.

They have already seen their opening proposal for the defender rejected by the Seagulls, with De Zerbi, who previously worked with Van Hecke at AMEX Stadium, close with the player.

Moreover, Tottenham want to reinforce the flanks as Mohammed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski have struggled with fitness problems over the last few months. On the other hand, Randal Kolo Muani has returned to Paris Saint-Germain after a season-long loan.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Spurs are ‘determined’ to sign Savinho, and the Brazilian is open to joining. Tottenham hold a long-standing interest in Savinho as they were keen on purchasing him last summer.

The Lilywhites even launched a formal £70m proposal, but Man City refused to let him leave. However, the Citizens are prepared to cash-in on him during this offseason.

Savinho to Tottenham

Man City are even prepared to accept a significantly lower fee than what Tottenham were willing to pay last year, and are ready to accept around £50m.

The report state that Tottenham have already started negotiating with Man City to seal the deal, and ‘significant progress’ in discussions has been made.

Savinho is a left-footed versatile forward, as he is comfortable on either flank. The Brazilian showcased significant promise at Girona but has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

Still, he is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. A change of environment might help him turn things around. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service in this summer transfer window.