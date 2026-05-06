Liverpool step up efforts to sign Leipzig’s Yan Diomande

Liverpool have reportedly accelerated their efforts to sign RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Despite reinforcing the frontline by purchasing Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, and Florian Wirtz last summer, the Reds are considering strengthening the attack once again, having endured a disappointing campaign this season.

With Mohamed Salah set to leave for free, and Ekitike set to remain sidelined for an extended period due to a serious injury, Liverpool are said to be looking to sign two new forwards.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool are interested in Diomande, having been impressed by his performances this season, and have already started accelerating their efforts to finalise the operation.

Leipzig bought the Ivorian international from the Spanish side Leganés last summer; as a result, he still has a contract until 2030.

So, the German side are in a strong position to demand a huge fee if they are forced to cash-in and have slapped a whopping £86m price tag on his head. Liverpool are even preparing to seal the deal by matching Leipzig’s asking price.

Apart from Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in him, while other European clubs have been monitoring his development closely. So, he isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

Diomande to Liverpool

Diomande is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also efficient on the opposite side. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers, and also works hard without possession.

In 34 appearances across all competitions, the 19-year-old has netted 13 goals and registered eight assists this season. Moreover, he has been guiding his side to mount a top-four charge.

Having proven his worth in the German top-flight, Diomande has secured his place in the Ivory Coast national team’s starting line-up. He helped his country reach the AFCON quarter-final in January and is set to be a key player for the Elephants in this summer’s World Cup.

Diomande has shown glimpses of his high potential and would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Anfield during the offseason.