Man Utd keen on signing Newcastle star Lewis Hall

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall, as per Football Insider.

The Red Devils currently have Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu as options to deploy in the left-back position. Moreover, academy stars like Harry Amass and Diego Leon can provide cover in this position if needed.

Although Shaw featured regularly last term, he has a long history of fitness problems. On the other hand, Dorgu has displayed his best as a winger rather than a fullback under Michael Carrick.

Amass and Leon, meanwhile, are still very young and aren’t ready to help United achieve their lofty ambitions. So, Carrick’s side could do with signing a new left-back.

Now, Football Insider state that Man Utd are keen on purchasing Hall after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances. They have been working to revamp the midfield department in recent weeks and may make a move for Hall after addressing the engine room issues.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Newcastle have no intention of parting ways with Hall and have slapped a whopping £80m price tag on his head to keep the vultures away.

Man Utd don’t want to seal the deal by matching the Magpies’ asking price and will only make a move if they reduce the valuation.

Hall to Man Utd

Hall initially moved to St James’ Park from Chelsea on loan in 2023 before the deal became permanent the following year. He has been a key player for Newcastle, making three goal contributions and keeping four clean sheets across all competitions last term.

However, speculation surrounding his future has been growing in recent weeks following Thomas Tuchel’s decision not to include the youngster in England’s World Cup squad.

Hall is a technically gifted left-back and has proven his worth in the Premier League in recent times. He is a talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top.

Therefore, the 21-year-old would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during this offseason.