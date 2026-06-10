Arsenal in talks to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali in lucrative deal

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is expected to leave St. James’ Park during the summer transfer window, although his transfer will not come for cheap amid news that a £100 million price is being mooted for the Italian international.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal and Manchester United remain in the mix as far as the 26-year-old’s signing is concerned, but it is starting to look like the Gunners are taking the necessary steps to get a deal over the line.

Arsenal are believed to be holding internal discussions about getting Tonali’s transfer over the line sooner rather than later, with his box-to-box attributes viewed very favourably and as a different profile to what is currently available to Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal in pole position to beat United to sign Tonali

Manchester United have not entirely pulled out of the race for Sandro Tonali just yet but with Ederson’s transfer from Atalanta over the line and pending formal announcement only, the Newcastle United star’s price is viewed as being too lofty.

With Kobbie Mainoo already available to the Red Devils to complement Ederson in the double pivot in midfield next season, they are looking at slightly more cost-effective options in their bid to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park.

That being said, the motive being Arsenal’s supposed willingness to meet Tonali’s £100 million asking price remains to be seen, particularly considering they have adequate quality and depth in midfield and don’t require as lucrative a signing.

If the Gunners indeed match Newcastle’s demands, it will be interesting to see what they are left with to rebuild the attacking department, where there is visible room for improvement with a signing or two expected to be on the cards.