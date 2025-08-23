[Photos] First pics of Eberechi Eze in Arsenal kit after completing £67.5m move

Eberechi Eze has completed his £67.5m move to Arsenal from Crystal Palace, the club have confirmed this evening.

Eze has been one of the most talked about players of the 2025 summer transfer window. It looked as though he was heading to Tottenham after they agreed terms with Palace last week.

However, in a dramatic twist, Arsenal hijacked the move and matched Tottenham’s offer. Eze quickly opted to join the Gunners and personal terms with swiftly agreed between the two parties.

The 27-year-old underwent his medical at London Colney on Friday before putting pen to paper on a long-term contract. Widespread reports claim the Gunners will pay £60m plus £7.5m in add-ons.

Arsenal have now confirmed the deal on Arsenal.com and Eze has been presented in front of the crowd at the Emirates Stadium this evening ahead of the game against Leeds United.

The club also released a superb announcement video on social media featuring club legend Ian Wright:

After announcing the deal, Arteta told the clubs website:

“We are absolutely delighted to bring Eberechi to Arsenal. He is a powerful and exciting player who will give us a new dimension in our attacking game. What stands out just as much as his talent and intelligence as a player, is the way he has worked hard throughout his career to get where he is today. “His journey, his mentality, and his ambition are exactly what we want in our team, and we love how much it means to him and his family to be joining our club. We all look forward to start working with Eberechi soon.”

Creativity

Eze becomes Arsenal’s seventh major signing of the summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta had already brought in Kepa, Cristhian Mosquerz, Christian Norgaard, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The Spanish boss was keen to add more creativity to his squad and jumped at the chance of signing Eze after it become clear a deal was there to be done with Palace.

The England international has been a key player for the Eagles and contributed 14 goals and 11 assists across 43 games in all competitions last season.

He has primarily been deployed in a central attacking midfield role but is more than capable of playing from the left wing, too, so he’ll give Arteta options in the final third.

The Arsenal manager will hope Eze is able to provide an ‘x factor’ and open up stubborn defences during tight games – something the Gunners have found difficult at times in recent seasons.

Eze will wear the No.10 shirt and will hope to make his debut against Liverpool at Anfield next weekend.