Sesko returns for visitors: Predicted Manchester United XI vs Aston Villa

Manchester United travel to Villa Park this weekend as they face Aston Villa on matchday 17 of the Premier League on Sunday, December 21st, at 16:30 local time as they look to get back to winning ways.

Bournemouth and the Red Devils played out a 4-4 draw at Old Trafford on Monday and while their offensive game showed a lot of promise, United need to do better at the back and face another tough challenge in a bid to secure all three points.

Here is a look at their potential eleven versus Villa.

Goalkeeper – Senne Lammens is expected to continue in goal for Manchester United.

Defenders – Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt are unexpected to make United’s squad for the trip to Villa, so Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro could continue to play in the back three, whereas Ayden Heaven could be replaced by Lisandro Martinez.

Ugarte and Sesko return

Midfielders – Casemiro is suspended for the Aston Villa game for Manchester United due to an accumulation of five yellow cards, so Manuel Ugarte is expected to play instead in the double pivot in midfield. Bruno Fernandes could play next to the Uruguayan international on paper, but would likely occupy a more advanced role on the pitch.

Diogo Dalot is the favourite to play at right wing back, but with Amad Diallo away for the AFCON, Patrick Dorgu could replace him on the left side.

Forwards – Bryan Mbeumo is also at AFCON, so Mason Mount might play on the right wing in this game, switching flanks from the Monday clash, whereas Matheus Cunha could move back from the number nine position to the left side of attack. £73 million summer signing Benjamin Sesko could be picked to lead the line for United over Joshua Zirkzee.

Here is how United may look on paper.