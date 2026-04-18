[Teams] Chelsea vs Manchester United: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

A huge clash in the race for Champions League qualification takes place at Stamford Bridge tonight as Chelsea take on Manchester United.

Chelsea head into the game sitting outside the qualification places in sixth. The Blues are four points off fifth-placed Liverpool and a further three behind Aston Villa so they desperately need a win this evening to boost their Champions League hopes.

United on the other hand are well positioned in third – seven points ahead of Chelsea – so they can cement their place in the Champions League spots with a positive result in West London.

Liam Rosenior has started Robert Sanchez in goal once again for Chelsea while the back four is made-up of Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Jorrel Hato and Marc Cucurella. Trevoh Chalobah has to settle for a place on the bench.

Moises Caicedo partners Enzo Fernandez in midfield with Cole Palmer occupying the attacking midfield role for the hosts. Pedro Neto and Estevao are selected on the wings with Liam Delap leading the line up front in the absence of Joao Pedro.

Manchester United have problems in defence so Michael Carrick has to go with Noussair Mazraoui alongside Ayden Heaven in the middle of the back four. Diogo Dalot starts at right-back with Luke Shaw on the left.

Casemiro starts along with Kobbie Mainoo in midfield so Manuel Ugarte makes way. Bruno Fernandes captains Man Utd once again while Bryan Mbeumo is recalled to start on the right wing. Amad Diallo drops to the bench.

Matheus Cunha keeps his place on the left wing while Benjamin Sesko leads the Manchester United attack so Joshua Zirkzee remains on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Estevao; Delap

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Tosin, Chalobah, Andrey Santos, Lavia, Essugo, Garnacho, Guiu

Man Utd

Lammens, Dalot, Mazraoui, Heaven, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Sesko, Cunha

Subs: Bayindir, Malacia, T.Fletcher, Mount, Thwaites, Ugarte, Amad, Lacey, Zirkzee.