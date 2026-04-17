Heaven, Dalot and Mbeumo start: Predicted Manchester United XI vs Chelsea

Manchester United were beaten by Leeds United on Monday in their first Premier League game in three weeks, and have an opportunity to make immediate amends as they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on matchday 33 tomorrow at 20:00 UK time.

The Red Devils will need to pick up a win to remain in a comfortable position for Champions League qualification and as they set out to complete a key objective of the season, here is how their line-up might look like on the road.

Goalkeeper – Senne Lammens has cemented his place as the primary goalkeeper for Man United and is expected to start again.

Defenders – Diogo Dalot might return to the team at Noussair Mazraoui’s expense after the Moroccan failed to impress last time out, but the lack of depth at left back means Luke Shaw would be the favourite to start in the role once more.

Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire are suspended, so Ayden Heaven might play as the centre back as Matthijs de Ligt also remains injured. He could feature next to Leny Yoro.

Mbeumo to replace Diallo

Midfielders – Kobbie Mainoo is injured, so Manuel Ugarte might be deployed in the double pivot next to Casemiro once more. He did not play very well against Leeds United but a shortage of options might see the Uruguayan get some game time. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes is in fine form and will keep his place as the team’s number 10.

£70 million summer signing Bryan Mbeumo might return to the right wing for Manchester United, replacing Amad Diallo from last time out, but Matheus Cunha might remain on the other side for the visitors.

Forward – Benjamin Sesko could round off the starting eleven for United by featuring as the solitary striker.

Here is how their team may look on paper.