Yoro replaces Heaven: Predicted Manchester United XI vs Sunderland

Manchester United have secured qualification to next season’s Champions League and even though the upcoming fixtures are in some sense a dead rubber, maximum points would ensure that they finish third in the Premier League standings.

Sunderland are the next opponents with the Red Devils travelling to Stadium of Light tomorrow for their 15:00 local time kick-off corresponding to matchday 36. Here is how their playing eleven could look like.

Goalkeeper – Senne Lammens is expected to keep his place in between the sticks.

Defenders – Diogo Dalot could be given the nod ahead of Noussair Mazraoui at right back, whereas Luke Shaw might also keep his place at left back. Ayden Heaven, however, could drop out of the game with Leny Yoro potentially returning to the line-up to partner Harry Maguire in the heart of the backline.

Mainoo and Sesko start again

Midfielders – Casemiro is playing his last three matches for Manchester United and is expected to start this one in the double pivot alongside last weekend’s match-winner against Liverpool, Kobbie Mainoo. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes, who is looking to beat the top assists record for a season in the Premier League could be employed as the attacking midfielder.

Bryan Mbeumo is expected to keep his place in the team on the right flank as well as Matheus Cunha on the left side of offence.

Forward – Benjamin Sesko could continue down the middle as the sole striker for the Red Devils.

Here is how the visiting team is expected to look on paper.