[Teams] Manchester United vs Brentford: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will look to cement their place in the top three with a win over Brentford at Old Trafford tonight.

The Red Devils head into the game sitting level on points with Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Premier League table having played a game less. Therefore, victory this evening in their game in hand would open up a three-point lead over their rivals.

Michael Carrick has made two changes from the side that beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend. Senne Lammens keeps goal once again for United while Harry Maguire returns from a two-match suspension to take his place in the middle of defence.

Ayden Heaven keeps his place in the back four so it’s Noussair Mazraoui who makes way. Diogo Dalot keeps his place at right-back while Luke Shaw continues at left-back. Patrick Dorgu is back on the bench after recovering from injury.

Casemiro is once again partnered by Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park so Manuel Ugarte has to settle for a place on the bench. Bruno Fernandes captains Manchester United once again and will be the main creator for the hosts this evening.

Matheus Cunha is ruled out so Amad Diallo comes back into the starting eleven. He joins Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko as the front three for Manchester United. Joshua Zirkzee is on the bench along with Mason Mount.

As for Brentford, Igor Thiago leads the line up front and he’s the obvious danger-man for the visitors. Kevin Shade offers support in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Manchester United

Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes (c), Mbeumo, Amad, Sesko.

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, Mount, Ugarte, Lacey, Zirkzee

Brentford

Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Ajer, Shield, Da Silva, Donovan, Nelson, Furo