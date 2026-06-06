Everton plot swoop to sign Torino’s Cesare Casadei

Everton are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Torino star Cesare Casadei, as per Italian outlet Tutto Sport.

After being impressed by the youngster’s performances for Inter Milan’s youth team, Chelsea decided to secure his services back in 2022.

However, he struggled to flourish in his career at Stamford Bridge. So, he went out on loan on several occasions to play regularly and develop his career before deciding to join Il Toro permanently last year.

Casadei mainly featured as a rotational option at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino this season. Still, he showcased his productivity, scoring seven goals in 21 starts across all competitions. The youngster even helped his side finish in Serie A’s mid-table with 45 points from 38 matches.

Now, Tutto Sport state that having been attracted by Casadei’s recent eye-catching performances, Everton have registered their interest in purchasing him.

The Toffees currently have James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam, and Idrissa Gana Gueye as options to deploy in the midfield department. However, the Senegalese international has reached the twilight of his career, while Iroegbunam has been featuring as a backup option.

So, Everton are considering signing two new midfielders this summer. Alongside Casadei, David Moyes’ side are also interested in Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney.

Casadei to Everton

The report claim that Everton kept a close eye on Casadei’s performances this season and Brighton and Hove Albion are also interested in him. However, with his existing deal set to run until 2029, Torino have no intention of letting him leave this summer.

But, Il Toro might change their stance should they receive a ‘significant’ proposal, with the player valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt.

Casadei is a 6ft 4in tall right-footed box-to-box midfielder by trait, but can provide cover in the defensive midfield position if needed. He is strong, good in the air, can chip in with some important goals, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Moyes likes having tall players, and Casadei possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Scottish boss’s system. So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.