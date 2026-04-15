Manchester United interested in signing Nico Williams to replace Marcus Rashford

Manchester United are expected to sell Marcus Rashford during the summer transfer window with his form at Barcelona making the La Liga giants the favourite to secure his signatures once his loan spell is finished at the end of the season.

El Nacional has reported that Man United are looking within Spain for the forward’s replacement and have identified Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams as a potential signing heading into the transfer window.

Williams was linked with Barca for a significant duration but Rashford’s signing is unlikely to see the Catalans consider the Bilbao ace, but United will need to draw up a seriously compelling proposal if indeed they are to succeed with his capture.

He renewed his contract with Athletic Bilbao last year until 2035 but remains open to a transfer this year, as per the source. Williams is valued at £45 million on Transfermarkt but his actual price tag may be a lot higher.

Williams a solid addition for Man United

Nico Williams promises to be an exciting recruit for Manchester United even if it means at a very high price. The 23-year-old is one of Spain’s very best talents and although his ongoing campaign with Athletic Bilbao has been quiet, he is a potent attacker.

Williams is lauded for his exceptional pace and dribbling. He particularly succeeds in one-on-one situations by isolating defenders and exploiting his pace to be impactful in the final third.

He also creates a number of scoring chances and offers a goal threat himself by making runs into the box, so all things considered, he would elevate United’s game if indeed he was to join the Red Devils during the summer transfer window.

It will be interesting to see how much Athletic Club quote as his asking price, as after rebuilding their offensive department last year, it would be surprising if Man United are prepared to break the bank on a winger when they are focussing on midfielders.