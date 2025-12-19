Man Utd have called Bournemouth regarding Antoine Semenyo



Manchester United are interested in signing Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo during the winter transfer window, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils were linked with the Ghanaian star last summer, but a deal did not materialise. United bolstered their attack with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, but could return for the highly-rated attacker.

Romano reports that Man United have contacted the Cherries for the 25-year-old in the last 48 hours. Tottenham Hotspur have genuine interest in signing him too, but the final transfer decision will be made by Semenyo himself.

Manchester City and Liverpool are likewise keen on Semenyo, who has a £65 million release clause in his contract.

Romano said: “For Semenyo, the situation is really heating up. Tottenham are really interested in Semenyo, but this depends on what the player wants to do. This week, Manchester United and Manchester City called to understand the situation of Semenyo.

“From Monday to Tuesday, some calls took place from Man United and Man City to understand the situation of Semenyo, who has a £65 million release clause. These clubs all called. Liverpool called in November and are now assessing what they want to do, both in January and with Mo Salah, before deciding on Semenyo.

“Man City and Man United have been in contact, but Man United have already invested in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, and so we have to see what they can do in terms of the £65m release clause, but the final decision is with the player. More than money, more than financial fair play, it’s the player who is deciding. City and United both called in the last 48 hours.”

Top-class

Semenyo has developed into one of the best wide attackers in the Premier League under manager Andoni Iraola. He managed 17 goal contributions from 37 top-flight games last season, and has started brightly this term with 7 goals and 3 assists in 15 matches.

The Ghanaian has been a revelation for the Cherries from both wide attacking positions, but he can also operate as a playmaker or upfront. United manager Ruben Amorim had a personal dinner with the player last summer, and the Portuguese head coach could urge the Red Devils’ hierarchy to bring him to Old Trafford at the turn of the year.

Semenyo is comfortable cutting inside from either wing and can shoot with either foot. He has scored with every fifth shot on goal this campaign, which is much better than Mbeumo (every 7th), who is United’s leading goalscorer with 7 goals.

The former Bristol City graduate has also excelled with his defensive atttributes. He has won 6.6 duels and 1.6 tackles per game with almost 5 recoveries. He is an ideal player for Amorim and could compete for one of the number 10 positions.

The attacker, described as ‘world-class‘ by Cherries teammate Justin Kluivert, can be signed for his £65 million release clause within the first 10 days of January. United are financial tight at the moment, and may require a potential departure.

Joshua Zirkzee has been touted to depart to Roma lately on loan with a buy obligation. His exit could pave the way for the Red Devils to spend big on Semenyo, provided the clause can be paid in 3 instalments, which has been a trend recently.