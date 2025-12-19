Cucurella and James start as Maresca makes 10 changes: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Newcastle United

After securing passage to the Carabao Cup semi-final, Chelsea are back in action in the Premier League this weekend as they face Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday, December 20th, at 12:30 local time in their matchday 17 fixture.

Enzo Maresca rotated his team quite heavily in the cup clash midweek but at one of the league’s most difficult away stadiums to visit, the Italian is expected to make wholesale changes and welcome back all of his key players.

Having said that, here is how the Blues might line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to keep his place in between the sticks in the Premier League, replacing Filip Jorgensen from the team that started against Cardiff City.

Defenders – Reece James and Marc Cucurella were rested in the Carabao Cup outing but might return to the team at right and left back, respectively, against Newcastle United. Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana could also come back to the fore as the central defenders in Chelsea’s entirely altered back four.

Caicedo back in the PL, Palmer also starts

Midfielders – Moises Caicedo’s suspension in the Premier League is over, so he is expected to return in midfield in spite of playing the full match away at Cardiff midweek. The Ecuadorian international could pair with Enzo Fernandez in the double pivot. Cole Palmer, meanwhile, could play once more as the number 10 for the visitors.

Pedro Neto has been in great form over recent weeks and he could come back into the team on the right flank, whereas Jamie Gittens might make way for Alejandro Garnacho to feature on the left.

Forward – Marc Guiu is expected to drop out from the line-up to make way for Joao Pedro as the solitary number nine for Chelsea.

Here is a look at the potential Chelsea line-up on paper.