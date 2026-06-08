Arsenal weighing up move for Morgan Gibbs-White



According to The Sun, Arsenal are monitoring Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are planning to strengthen their attacking department and they have been linked with a move for Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers in recent days.

The Sun now report that Arsenal are not alone in the pursuit of Rogers, and they could face fierce competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the 23-year-old ace.

Mikel Arteta’s side are also looking at alternative options and it is claimed that Gibbs-White could be the second-choice target if they were to miss out on Rogers.

Unlikely

The Gunners ended their 22-year wait for the Premier League title and came close to lifting a maiden Champions League crown, only to lose to PSG on penalties. Despite the good campaign, the club have some room for improvement, and require an upgrade on Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing.

Rogers has had ample amount of playing time on the left flank for the Villans. The Englishman would be a better solution than Trossard and Martinelli, given his ability to create big chances and knack of scoring them too. In the recent campaign, he missed just 4 big chances for Unai Emery’s side in the English top-flight, compared to a combined 15 for Trossard and Martinelli.

The former Man City graduate does not shy away from shooting from long distances which Trossard and Martinelli have been reluctant to do. Rogers managed 26 goal involvements for the Villans, just one less than Gibbs White (25) made for Forest. However, Gibbs-White is an out and out number 10 compared to Rogers, who can comfortably play from the left side or in attacking midfield.

Gibbs-White has basically no experience operating as a winger in his career and Arsenal are unlikely to make a huge outlay on him to play him out of position next term. They have sufficient attacking options too with Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze and Max Dowman having slotted as the attacking midfielder in different stages of different competitions during the last campaign. It appears unlikely that Gibbs-White will emerge as a target if Arsenal were to miss out on landing Rogers from the Europa League holders.