Everton in talks to sign Hayden Hackney

Everton have opened formal talks to sign Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough this summer, according to David Ornstein.

In recent seasons, the Championship has been recognised for nurturing and developing some of England’s best homegrown stars, who have made significant contributions to the Premier League.

Eberechi Eze, now at Arsenal, first moved to the English top flight from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2020, while London-born France international Michael Olise also joined Crystal Palace in the Premier League from Championship side Reading in 2021.

Aside from Tottenham’s Archie Gray, several top Premier League clubs are set to go into a fierce big-money transfer battle to sign some stars who have moved from the Championship in recent seasons.

Among them are Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, who have all made a big impression since arriving in the league, leading to keen interest in their signatures.

Now, having won the Championship Player of the Year in the recently concluded campaign, Hackney is expected to be the next big star to move to the Premier League from the English second tier.

In recent days, Football Talk, citing David Ornstein, reported that Everton are in ‘pole position’ to sign Hackney ahead of other interested clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Hackney to Everton

It appears the Toffees are now looking to thrash out the deal, as the transfer expert adds that the Merseyside club have opened formal talks over Hackney’s potential transfer to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer.

Despite interest from other clubs, the report adds that the England U21 international has given his preference to join David Moyes’ side.

However, Middlesbrough remain keen on retaining Hackney at the Riverside Stadium unless they receive a ‘suitable offer’ for the midfielder, according to Ornstein.

Improving the technical level of the team would be David Moyes’ target next season, and Hackney, who averaged 35.7 touches per game in the final third last season, would be a good fit.

His arrival would add energy and a new dimension to the midfield, providing progressive ball-carrying ability, creativity from deeper areas, and the box-to-box qualities needed to influence play at both ends of the pitch. Such attributes would not only strengthen the side’s control in possession but also increase their effectiveness in transition and defensive phases.

With Middlesbrough keen on retaining Hackney, Everton will need to submit a concrete offer well above his £27m Transfermarkt valuation to change their stance.