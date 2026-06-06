Chelsea eyeing summer swoop for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson

Chelsea will back Xabi Alonso in the transfer market this summer as the former Real Madrid coach looks to stamp his authority and significantly revamp the squad prior to the start of the 2026/27 campaign.

Alex Goldberg has reported that Chelsea could sign a new shot-stopper in the summer transfer window with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson among those that they have kept an eye on.

Henderson has had a very successful 12 months with Palace, winning the FA Cup and Europa Conference League, but following Oliver Glasner’s departure at the end of 2025/26, he might consider his future at Selhurst Park as well.

Valued at only £25 million on Transfermarkt as he enters the last two years of his contract with the Eagles, Henderson would not cost much but possesses sky-high qualities, which promise to be a major upgrade over what Chelsea currently have in goal.

Henderson signing a strong possibility

Filip Jorgensen and Robert Sanchez have not been up to the mark in last few months, and for Chelsea to challenge for the title or the Champions League spots at the very least, there is a need to revamp in between the sticks.

Dean Henderson is an excellent goalkeeper with strong reflexes and command of the box to handle deliveries into the final third. His leadership helps keep the defence organised and he is also very comfortable coming off the line as a sweeper-keeper.

Crystal Palace have shown in recent months that they are prepared to sell even their most crucial players under the right circumstances, so if Henderson wishes to depart the club for Chelsea, it might only be a matter of time before a deal is done.