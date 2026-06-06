Chelsea receive huge boost to sign Ethan Nwaneri

Chelsea have reportedly received a huge boost to sign Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri, as per Caught Offside.

After coming through the Hale End academy, the youngster made his first-team debut at the age of 15. He played regularly for a couple of months amid Bukayo Saka’s injury absence during the 2024/25 campaign.

However, he mainly struggled to break into Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up. As a result, Arteta decided to allow him to join Olympique de Marseille on loan in January to play regularly and develop his career.

However, Nwaneri failed to find his feet at Stade Velodrome as well, making three goal contributions in only four starts across all competitions.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Arsenal are open to cashing-in on Nwaneri this summer, even though his existing deal is set to run until 2030. They are ready to accept around £40m.

Chelsea hold a long-standing interest in the U21 England international, having previously attempted to purchase him twice. So, this is a huge boost for them to finally buy him this summer.

However, the West London club will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, and AC Milan are also keen on him.

Nwaneri to Chelsea

Nwaneri is a versatile player as he is a creative midfielder by trait, but can provide cover on the right flank as well. He is a left-footed player but is also comfortable with the right.

Having endured a dire campaign this season, Chelsea are set to start a new rebuild under Xabi Alonso’s guidance. They currently have Cole Palmer as the only No.10 option, but he struggled with fitness problems this term.

As a result, he couldn’t showcase his best. Therefore, the Blues could do with signing a new midfielder to support the former Manchester City man.

Nwaneri is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure the Arsenal player’s service in this transfer window.