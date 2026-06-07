Liverpool keen on signing Kennet Eichhorn

Liverpool are keen on signing Hertha Berlin’s exciting midfielder Kennet Eichhorn this summer, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The defensive midfielder will not turn 17 until next month, yet he has already made 19 senior appearances for Hertha at just 16, underscoring the club’s enormous faith in his ability.

That total would almost certainly have been higher had an ankle injury and a late-season suspension not interrupted his progress during the closing stages of the campaign.

Standing tall and combining composure with impressive technical quality, Eichhorn has displayed maturity far beyond his years since being integrated into Hertha’s senior setup in recent months.

The midfielder went on to feature 17 times in Bundesliga 2 during the recently completed season, starting 14 of those matches. He also started both of the club’s DFB-Pokal matches before an unfortunate injury in January temporarily halted his momentum.

In recent days, Football Talk, citing Florian Plettenberg, reported that Liverpool have initiated ‘concrete talks’ over the potential transfer of Eichhorn, who is valued at £8-10m.

In a new report, the German transfer expert has revealed that the Reds remain keen on signing the 16-year-old and are ‘pushing hard’ to complete the deal.

‘Incredible talent’

He adds that the Merseyside giants have held further talks in recent days about Eichhorn’s potential transfer to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool have also proposed a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen as part of the negotiation package for the defensive midfielder, who is also of keen interest to Borussia Dortmund, Plettenberg adds.

Standing at 6ft 1in, the German operates primarily in deeper midfield positions. From those positions, he combines an expansive passing range with the composure to control the game’s rhythm. His physical profile further suggests he is well-equipped to cope with the pace, intensity and demands of the Premier League.

Eichhorn’s rapid development and outstanding qualities in midfield have drawn comparisons to Germany’s great Toni Kroos and were even described by his captain, Fabian Reese, as an ‘incredible, exceptional talent’.

Should a move to Liverpool be completed, he will be joining a growing list of exciting prospects to arrive at the club over the last 12 months, including Talla Ndiaye, Ifeanyi Ndukwe and, most recently, Samuel Martinez.