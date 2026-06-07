Man Utd battling with Tottenham & Chelsea for Gibbs-White

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea over a deal to sign Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, as per the Daily Mail.

Since moving to the City Ground from Wolverhampton Wanderers back in 2022, the 26-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure.

In 38 appearances across all competitions during the 2024/25 season, he made 15 goal contributions. Moreover, he helped his side qualify for the Europa League.

Although Nottingham Forest endured a difficult campaign this season, Gibbs-White took his game to another level, scoring 18 goals and registering seven assists in 53 appearances in all tournaments.

Despite his impressive performances, Thomas Tuchel didn’t select him in the England national team for this summer’s World Cup.

Now, the Daily Mail report that Man Utd have expressed their interest in Gibbs-White, having been attracted by his recent eye-catching displays.

However, having already got Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount, they are unlikely to make a move for the Nottingham Forest star as they are prioritising revamping the deeper midfield positions this summer.

Battle

Apart from the Old Trafford club, Tottenham, Chelsea, and Aston Villa are also interested in him. So, he isn’t short of potential suitors ahead of this summer window.

Gibbs-White is a creative midfielder by trait, but is also efficient in the box-to-box role if needed. He is quick, has an eye for long-range passing, can create opportunities for the attackers, and also works hard without possession.

Tottenham currently have James Maddison and Xavi Simons as options to deploy in the No.10 position. The former Leicester City star returned from a serious knee injury during the final few matches of this season.

However, the Dutchman has suffered a serious knee injury, much like Maddison, and is expected to remain sidelined for several months.

On the other hand, Cole Palmer has been an undisputed starter in the creative midfield position for Chelsea. However, he struggled with fitness problems this season.

Gibbs-White is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Chelsea, or Tottenham should any of those clubs purchase him.