Tottenham could revive interest in signing Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly revive their interest in signing Manchester City forward Savinho in the upcoming winter transfer window, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

Despite purchasing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United last summer, the Lilywhites were planning to sign another wide forward. Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth was heavily linked with a move, but Savinho was on their radar as well.

Eventually, Thomas Frank’s side failed to finalise a move for either of them. On deadline day, they opted to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain on loan. He is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing anywhere across the frontline.

Now, on Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast, Ornstein says that Tottenham are planning to sign a new wide forward in January, and money will be available to make the move.

Semenyo remains on Spurs’ radar, but competition is fierce for his signature as Man City, Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly in this race as well. So, Tottenham are also interested in Savinho, and although they failed to purchase him last time around, they could finally be able to secure his service next month.

Ornstein said:

“They’ll also have the opportunity to improve the squad in the January transfer window. There will be money available if the right profile comes to them, and if it will improve the team in their eyes. “They like Antoine Semenyo, for example, if it’s not going to be him, maybe some other players in that wide attacking position, which is something they looked at last summer with Savinho from Manchester City. It didn’t come to fruition. Maybe it will in January, and they’ll hope that Thomas Frank can bring the results over time.”

Savinho to Tottenham

The 21-year-old, valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt, moved to the Etihad Stadium last year and has a contract until 2031. So, the Citizens aren’t in any rush to sell him next year.

The Brazilian enjoyed a promising debut campaign at Man City last term, making 12 goal contributions in all competitions. However, he has struggled to find regular game time this season, making only four Premier League starts. He has mostly played in the cup competitions, scoring twice and notching up as many assists so far.

Savinho is a left-footed versatile forward, as he is comfortable playing on either flank. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in delivering excellent crosses from the wide areas and works hard without possession.

The South American is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.