Man Utd eye move to sign Angelo Stiller to replace Fernandes

Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller to replace Bruno Fernandes, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Old Trafford from Portuguese giants Sporting CP back in 2020, the 31-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League.

He has won an FA Cup and a Carabao Cup, while he helped his side finish second in the Europa League twice. Fernandes has made more than 20 goal contributions in the last five consecutive campaigns and has continued to showcase his productivity this season, scoring five goals and registering seven assists in 16 Premier League appearances.

However, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging following his recent explosive interview. Moreover, he has entered the final 18 months of his current contract at Old Trafford.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that the Portugal international could leave next year, and United have identified Stiller as a serious option to strengthen the midfield department.

The 24-year-old has a £35m release clause in his current contract, which will run until 2028, and the clause can be triggered from next summer. However, Stuttgart can remove the clause by paying around €2m.

Stiller to Man Utd

Stiller is a product of Bayern Munich’s youth system, and after failing to find regular game time at Allianz Arena, he opted to leave in 2021. However, since moving to MHP Arena, he has flourished in his career in recent years.

The midfielder has helped his side win the DFB Pokal, and after displaying his qualities in the Bundesliga, he has secured his place in Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany national team.

Stiller is a technically gifted player and likes to be deployed in a double midfield pivot role. However, he isn’t an athletic player, so United need to put a dynamic midfielder alongside him to bring the best out of him should they secure his service.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from MHP Arena in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, following a 4-4 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League, Man Utd will face off against Aston Villa away from home this weekend.